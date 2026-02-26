2 hospitalized in crash on I-90 in Huntley involving semi

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 at the Route 47 interchange early Thursday.

The Illinois State Police said it responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at milepost 46.25 at the interchange around 4:25 a.m. Thursday.

Illinois State Police said it was a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. An Illinois State Police spokesperson said he did not have information about the conditions of the driver and passenger.

The semi truckdriver did not report any injuries on the scene, the spokesperson said.

The right lane was closed for the crash investigation and remained closed until about 11:15 a.m.

The crash remained under investigation.