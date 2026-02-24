Which Illinois lawmakers are attending the State of the Union address, and who are their guests?

President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump will address Congress and the nation for his State of the Union about 7 p.m. Central Time Tuesday, and while some representatives from around Illinois will be in attendance, some are choosing to stay home.

Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, is one of many Democratic congressmen who have chosen not to attend.

“My respect for the office of the President of the United States cannot abide the disrespect that Donald Trump shows to that office every day,” Casten said.

“As such, while I will watch the State of the Union elsewhere, I will not attend in person, as I am not interested in being used as a prop for his theatrics,” he said.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, who represents Illinois’ 17th District, also announced Monday that he would not attend.

“I will not be attending this year’s State of the Union,” Sorensen said, “because I already know the state of our union – families across Illinois are hurting. Neighbors are scared of ICE violence. Farmers are going bankrupt. Costs are too high, and this administration is failing to deliver an economy that works for us in the middle. Instead of playing politics, I will devote the day working to lower costs, providing real results, and staying true to the people I serve.”

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove (Provided by Rep. Sean Casten's campaign)

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Lynwood, Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and Rep. Jonathon Jackson, D-Chicago, are also planning on being in attendance.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, said he will be in attendance along with guest Suzanne Hoban, the founder and executive director of the Family Health Partnership Clinic.

“I am proud to welcome Suzanne Hoban as my guest to this year’s State of the Union address,” Foster said. “Last year, Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress enacted the largest cuts to health care in American history, sending costs skyrocketing and increasing the number of uninsured people in Illinois by an estimated 528,000 by 2034. In the face of these cuts, the Family Health Partnership Clinic’s work is more important than ever. We must lift up leaders like Suzanne who ensure our communities have access to the affordable, high-quality health care they deserve when Washington falls short.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Highland Park (Steve Lundy)

Hoban said in a Monday news release that she is honored to join Foster. She said recent cuts to healthcare have already had a devastating impact on the community, and the Family Health Partnership Clinic will continue working to provide uninsured neighbors with the health services they need.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Highland Park, posted on social media that he was bringing Rick Woldenberg of Learning Resources as his guest. Learning Resources is a Vernon Hills toy company that successfully sued the Trump administration over tariffs.

“I’m bringing Rick Woldenberg of Learning Resources – one of the companies that sued the Administration over its IEEPA tariffs – as my guest to the State of the Union. When harmful policies raise costs and hurt American businesses, patriotic Americans like Rick fight back," Schneider posted on X.