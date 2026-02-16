Areas of dense fog across northern Illinois Monday

Fog has crept across patches of northern Illinois on Monday morning, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Drivers need to take caution and be aware of foggy conditions Monday morning, mostly near and south of Interstate 88.

The National Weather Service said some fog may be locally dense.

Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, especially if traveling south of Chicago. Visibility is expected to improve through mid morning, the weather service said.

Unseasonably mild temperatures and breezy winds are forecast for the next couple of days, the weather service said. Rain might return to the forecast by Tuesday night.