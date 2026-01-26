As fatal pedestrian crashes rise, state task force aims for zero deaths

From head-on collisions to pedestrians just trying to cross the street, 1,168 people died in vehicle crashes across the state last year, preliminary Illinois Department of Transportation records show.

The new data comes as a state task force with a goal of zero traffic fatalities is poised to offer solutions.

One key idea is making it easier for municipalities to lower speeds on state roads, instead of having to navigate a lengthy bureaucratic process.

Crashes have multiple causes, but “by far and away, it’s speed that is the biggest contributor to pedestrian deaths and injuries,” the Active Transportation Alliance’s Maggie Czerwinski said.

Other proposals from the Illinois Zero Traffic Fatalities Task Force include revisiting traffic camera laws, evaluating right turn on red restrictions and using technology to deter habitual speeders. IDOT should issue a final report soon, officials said.

There were 1,177 vehicle crash deaths in Illinois in 2024, nine more than in 2025. There’s been an average decrease of 3.4% each year from 2021 to 2025. But pedestrian deaths have steadily risen, climbing from 195 in 2022 to 218 in 2025, according to IDOT.

The task force has discussed giving local agencies the option of lowering statutory speed limits on roads from 30 mph to 25 mph or 20 mph, depending on the type of road and if it’s in a residential district.

IDOT would have to respond to a speed reduction request by completing an engineering study within three months.

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s Victoria Barrett noted that “many states have urban or commercial district speed limits that default at 20 or 25 mph. Illinois is in a minority of states that still defaults to 30 mph in any urban district,” said Barrett, who sat in on task force meetings.

“Many IDOT roadways and state route arterials carry the most traffic, at higher rates of speed and have many of the fatal and serious injury crashes we’re trying to address,” added Barrett, CMAP program lead for safe systems.

A vehicle that hits a pedestrian at 30 mph has a 45% chance of killing or seriously injuring that person. That drops to a 5% chance when traveling at 20 mph, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Notably, about 34% of 2025 crash fatalities in Illinois occurred on state or U.S. routes in contrast with nearly 16% on interstate highways.

“Many of the region’s arterial roads are too wide and designed to give drivers the perception that they can drive faster than they should, and then they cannot react in time when there is a pedestrian or other situation,” Metropolitan Planning Council Senior Director Audrey Wennink said.

IDOT is evaluating the task force’s recommendation on speeding and no decisions have been made on next steps.

“Overall, we have been pleased with the work that the task force has been doing. It’s been a valuable experience for our agency, and we look forward to developing solutions to help reach the goal of eliminating fatalities on Illinois roads,” IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said.

In 2025, Cook County crash fatalities dropped to 341 from 366 in 2024. Deaths also decreased in DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Kane County, however, experienced an increase from 30 deaths in 2024 to 37 in 2025.

Statewide, “it’s difficult to pinpoint a precise reason for the decrease or to draw a specific direct correlation between increased efforts and decrease of fatalities at this time,” Castaneda said.

But IDOT has added safety initiatives to protect cyclists and pedestrians, such as the Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment dashboard that identifies high-crash roads, and the Active Transportation Plan, which seeks to improve the state’s cycling and walking infrastructure.

“One death is one too many and we are committed to constantly monitoring and observing our system for any possible improvements to help save lives,” Castaneda said.

