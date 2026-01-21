FILE – Commuters wait to board an approaching Metra train heading to Chicago at the College Avenue station in Wheaton. (Mark Hume for Shaw Local)

Anticipating arctic conditions later this week, Metra will operate on a reduced schedule Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting “dangerously cold” wind chills that could drop below minus 30 degrees starting late Thursday night in the region.

That likely means fewer commuters and the potential for mechanical and track issues.

Ridership on Fridays is usually down 35% to 40% from midweek, “and we expect this one to be even lower,” Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Train service will be similar to levels on Saturdays or Sundays.

“The schedules will also reduce the number of moves through railroad switch points, thereby minimizing opportunities for service disruptions,” Metra officials said.

Passengers may experience slower travel times as trains will be operating under speed restrictions used when temperatures fall below zero.

Riders are advised that additional weather-related schedule changes could occur and to monitor announcements or advisories on metra.com.

Metra is deploying extra staff during the cold snap to troubleshoot any mechanical or track issues, such as ice in switches.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260121/transportation/as-north-pole-weather-moves-in-metra-reduces-schedules-friday/