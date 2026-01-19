Illinois State Police uses grants to combat vehicle hijacking and theft

The Illinois State police will continue to target vehicle theft, hijacking and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council, according to a recent press release. (Daily Journal/File <!--p:IMC Image Credit-->)

The Illinois State Police will continue targeting vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council, according to a recent news release.

ISP was awarded at $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, another $677,000 in June 2024 and $637,500 in July 2025.

From October through December, ISP efforts resulted in the following: