Illinois State Police uses grants to combat vehicle hijacking and theft

The Illinois State Police will continue targeting vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council, according to a recent news release.
ISP was awarded at $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, another $677,000 in June 2024 and $637,500 in July 2025.
From October through December, ISP efforts resulted in the following:
- 243 vehicles recovered
- 23 stolen vehicle arrests
- 1 hijacked vehicle arrest
- 5 firearms seized in a vehicle recovery
- 35 missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
- 19 missions with K-9 units for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery
- 35 air operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery
- 1027 forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicles