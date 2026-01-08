Shaw Local

Expect thunderstorms with gusty winds, some heavy downpours, this evening in northern Illinois

By Judy Harvey

Rain showers with gusty winds will move across northern Illinois this afternoon, turning into thunderstorms this evening, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will likely start in the afternoon, with the heavier rains and storms moving in by 6 p.m., the NWS said.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms this evening will have the potential to produce strong to damaging wind gusts, primarily near and east of the Interstate 55 corridor, the NWS said.

Downpours could lead to standing water on roads and in parking lots, the NWS said.

Conditions turn much cooler for the weekend when snow chances return to the forecast.

Thunderstorms with high winds are expected across northern Illinois Thursday evening. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Judy Harvey

