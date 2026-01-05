Illinois reports first child death from flu this season, urges all ages get vaccinated

With flu season usually peaking between December and February, and lasting until May, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s not too late to get a flu shot and other immunizations, such as for COVID-19 and RSV (for those who are eligible). (The Daily Journal/Mike Voss)

Illinois is reporting its first influenza death in a child this season.

Nationally , there have been nine pediatric deaths due to influenza this season, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release on Monday.

During the 2024-2025 season, Illinois reported 12 pediatric deaths from influenza, six from RSV and three from COVID-19, the health department said.

Residents of all ages are urged to take precautions against the spread of the flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses, as rates continue to climb across the state.

Flu activity in Illinois has climbed to “Very High” in recent days, the most severe of five categories of respiratory illness activity, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of the hospital admissions due to flu are in children ages 5 to 17, and 29.9% of all acute respiratory admissions are in that same age group. Only 15% of children ages 5 to 17 have received the flu vaccine, according to the latest data from the IDPH.

In addition, COVID-19 rates have climbed to “Moderate” levels in Illinois. These trends are similar to what is being seen across the nation, the IDPH reported.

Data on seasonal respiratory illnesses across the state is available at IDPH’s Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard , which is updated weekly.

“Illinois is facing a significant winter surge in seasonal respiratory illnesses with flu activity at very high levels,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “Vaccinations remain the most effective tool to prevent severe illness from flu, COVID-19, and RSV.”

According to IDPH’s Illinois Vaccination Coverage Dashboards, 21.9% of Illinoisans have received their flu shot this season, while only 6.8% have received the COVID-19 immunization.

Speak to your provider, pharmacist, or local health department for information on how to obtain vaccines. Residents can find out more about vaccine availability in their area through the state’s vaccine locator dashboard , the IDPH said.

Reducing risk

IDPH recommends the following steps to reduce risk of contracting or spreading seasonal respiratory illness:

• Get immunized. With flu season usually peaking between December and February, and lasting until May, it’s not too late to get your flu shot and other immunizations, such as for COVID-19 and RSV (for those who are eligible). For more information on respiratory illness vaccines, view IDPH’s immunization guidelines .

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water - it is one of the most effective ways to reduce spread of illness. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also effective if soap and water are not available.

• Stay home when you are ill, if able, and wear a mask if not.

• Cover coughs and sneezes. Wearing a mask when ill will further help prevent viral spread. An N95 or comparable mask offers the best protection.

• Minimize close contact with sick people.