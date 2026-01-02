State comptroller: New year offers Illinois residents chance to reset personal finances

It can be daunting and even scary to review how much you’re really spending and how much debt you have, but it’s absolutely necessary to give yourself a clear picture, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said. (AP file)

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is urging that residents across the state make it their New Year’s resolution to set up a budget and tackle debt.

“What better way to kick off 2026 than to take a hard look at your finances, make a plan to pay off bills and consider investing to provide for your future,” Mendoza said in a news release.

According to Fidelity Investments’ 2026 Financial Resolutions Study , 64% of respondents are considering financial resolutions for 2026, up from 56% in 2025. In addition, 44% of those surveyed said they plan to save more money in the new year, 36% want to pay down debt and 30% are aiming to spend less money.

Other resolutions mentioned include building an emergency fund and sticking to a budget.

Here are some tips:

Don’t be afraid to take a hard look at your finances.

It can be daunting and even scary to review how much you’re really spending and how much debt you have, but it’s absolutely necessary to give yourself a clear picture of your situation and to make a plan to move forward.

Find what works for you.

When it comes to tackling debt, think about what motivates you the most – that feeling of accomplishment after you’ve paid off smaller debts, or making larger payments towards debt that carries the highest interest rates.

If you have a credit card with exorbitant interest costs, consider transferring your balance to an interest free card and make sure you get it paid off before a higher rate kicks in.

Make that emergency fund happen.

It’s recommended to have three to six months of expenses saved up for financial emergencies such as a home fire, major injury or losing your job, but even one month can help.

Start tracking expenses.

You may be surprised at how much you’re spending on things like lattes and TV subscriptions. Try keeping track of all expenses for a full month so you can see where you can potentially cut back.

Ask yourself if you’re using all those TV and entertainment-service subscriptions.

Consider making a budget.

A budget doesn’t have to be restrictive. It’s more about making sure you are taking advantage of every dollar you earn, allocating certain amounts for bills, savings and fun.

Automation is your friend.

Take advantage of direct deposit for your paycheck and have a set amount automatically directed to a savings account and/or investments. This is a painless way to save, and you likely won’t miss the money.

It’s also important to review your credit report. You can get a free credit report every 12 months from each credit reporting company: Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax.

A higher credit score means you will have an easier time getting loans and lower interest rates. You can improve your score by paying your bills on time and reducing credit utilization, which is the amount of available credit you’re using.

For those who don’t have any type of bank account, the Illinois Office of Comptroller can help. The office’s Bank On program works with banks around the state to provide consumers with safe and low-cost accounts.

“These are all commonsense tips to help you get started with your financial resolutions,” Mendoza said in the release. “Just think about how great it will feel to get organized and have a plan in place for saving and paying off bills that have been hanging over your head.”