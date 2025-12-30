Explore Illinois state parks, historic sites in January

People walk in the snow at WinterFest 2020 at the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside. (Provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces the following upcoming events and noteworthy items for January 2026.

Jan. 1-31

Gnome Roam

Giant City State Park

Makanda | Jackson County

Search the trails at Giant City State Park for hidden gnomes. Complete the challenge and earn a special Giant City Gnome Roam patch. Follow Giant City State Park on Facebook for more information.

Jan. 1-4, 16-18

CWD and antlerless deer hunting season

StatewideThe special chronic wasting disease season and antlerless deer hunting is open Jan. 1-4 and 16-18. Visit HuntIllinois.org for regulations, requirements and locations.

Jan. 2

Festive Friday

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site

Springfield | Sangamon County

View the home designed by Frank Loyd Wright dressed in holiday décor. Following the tour there will be hot cocoa, s’mores, and live music in the courtyard. Registration is available on Eventbrite, but not required.

Jan. 2-3

Freeze Fest

Illinois State Museum

Springfield | Sangamon County

Launch snowballs, test a blubber glove in icy water, explore the northern lights and warm up with hot chocolate. Admission is free. Visit the Illinois State Museum’s website for additional information.

Jan. 3

Annual photography show awards reception

Starved Rock State Park

Oglesby | LaSalle County

The public is invited to view stunning images of nature captured by local photographers. The winning photographers will receive awards during this special reception. Visit the Starved Rock calendar online for additional information.

Jan. 11 WinterFest

Volo Bog State Natural Area

Ingleside | Lake County

Enjoy live music, bog tours, photography and a snow sculpture contest. Learn more on the Volo Bog website.

A frozen ice fall is fully intact in Ottawa Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Starved Rock State Park. Frozen waterfalls are common at Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks during the winter season. This year, the ice falls wern't as impressive due to the warmer than normal January. Only a handful of ice climbers were seen in the park this year unlike years past. (Scott Anderson)

Jan. 18

Bald Eagle Festival

Pere Marquette State Park

Grafton | Jersey County

Visit the Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center for a day of hands-on educational activities, vendors and the opportunity to view eagles. Learn more on the lodge website.

Jan. 20

Youth spring turkey special hunting area lottery opens

StatewideVisit the Illinois Recreational Access Program webpage to learn more about special hunting area opportunities??.

Jan. 22

Big Medicine film

Fort de Chartres State Historic Site

Prairie du Rocher | Randolph County

“Big Medicine: York Outdoors” follows eight adventurers on a four-day river expedition along the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana. Visit the Fort de Chartres website for additional information.

Jan. 23

Spring turkey third lottery opens

StatewideIllinois residents and non-residents may apply. Limit one application per person. Applications are accepted online or by mail.

Jan. 24Eagle Watch Weekend

Starved Rock State Park

Oglesby | LaSalle County

The public is invited to look for eagles and participate in educational presentations at the welcome center. Visit the Starved Rock calendar online for additional information.

Jan. 24

Star Party

Pere Marquette State Park

Grafton | Jersey County

Hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Astronomical Society, visitors can enjoy an evening under the stars as experts guide them through constellations, planets and deep-sky wonders using high-powered telescopes. For additional details, call 618-786-3323 or email menachem.smolianski@illinois.gov.

Jan. 31Trek through Time: Ice Age hike

Starved Rock State Park

Oglesby | LaSalle County

Discover the wonders of the Ice Age and the geological history of the sandstone canyons with our park naturalist while searching for icefalls. Register online.

Follow IDNR on Facebook and its online calendar of events for further information. View the full list of IDNR seasonal events online.