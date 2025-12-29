Illinois State Fair switches to digital tickets in 2026

The Illinois State Fair will use digital ticketing exclusively for the 2026 season following a successful trial last year. (flickriver.com)

The change will provide fairgoers with more convenient and secure entry to the Aug. 13-23 event in Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

“The Illinois State Fair is stepping into the future,” Costello said. “Digital ticketing represents our commitment to modernizing the fairgoer experience through technology. This transformation will streamline access, enhance security, and position the Illinois State Fair in a way that meets the expectations of today’s families.”

Fairgoers should download tickets in advance or save them to their mobile phone’s digital wallet for quick entry.

Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes must be redeemed at the administration offices in the Emmerson Building for photo identification cards starting in June 2026. Passes will not be replaced if lost or stolen.

“Digital ticketing is already the standard at most concert and entertainment venues across the country, and we’re excited to offer that same convenience here,” said State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Fairgoers no longer need to worry about lost paper tickets—they can simply access their tickets right from their mobile devices.”

Clark said the change will help serve visitors more efficiently while maintaining the fair’s welcoming atmosphere.

Updates are available on the fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.