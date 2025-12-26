How to manage credit card debt

Credit cards can reduce your future buying power if you carry a balance and let charges build up. (www.digitaltrends.com)

A good credit history can help you get a job, make major purchases, and accomplish many short and long-term goals.

A poor credit history can make it harder for you to rent an apartment, buy a car or fulfill a dream.

It is important to know how credit can change your spending power as well as know how you can recognize the danger signs of credit misuse.

A disadvantage of credit use is losing future financial flexibility. For example, if your credit card debts take 10% of your take-home income, you can’t spend those dollars on something else.

Credit cards can reduce your future buying power if you carry a balance and let charges build up.

How can you get rid of your debt?

The first step is to gather all of your credit card and other debt bills together. For each account, write down the total balance and the minimum monthly payment required.

The next step is to be sure you can make the minimum payments on your bills. Remember, credit card companies and other lenders often require a minimum payment each month.

However, if you pay only the required minimum payment, it can take a very long time to clear your balance. For example, if you have a $2,500 balance at 21% interest and you pay 2% of the remaining balance each month (a typical minimum payment), it will take you more than 63 years to pay off your debt.

In addition, it would cost you $14,699 in interest charges (calculated at powerpay.org from Utah State University Extension). Plan to do more than just pay the minimum whenever you can.

Choose strategies to cut your debts

Pay high-interest-rate cards first. Debt with higher interest rates leads to more interest adding up over time.

Pay off debt with the smallest balances first. It can be very satisfying to pay off small debts quickly and then focus on larger debts. Once the small balances are paid, use the extra money now available to pay on the bigger balances.

Stop charging more purchases. If needed, cut up your cards, hide them, or freeze them in a baggie of water. Give yourself time to think about the purchase.

Stay flexible. The key to sticking to your credit card debt repayment plan is to stay flexible. If you find that you set unrealistic spending limits in the beginning, revise your spending plan the next month.

Resources to help

This chart will help you organize your debt.

Read this tip sheet about which bills you should pay first.