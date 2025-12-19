Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 5 storylines to watch in Week 16 matchup

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first half earlier this month in Green Bay, Wis. (Mike Roemer/AP)

The Chicago Bears are ready to exact some revenge Saturday night. After taking care of business against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Bears will play the Green Bay Packers for the second time in 14 days Saturday at Soldier Field.

There’s little buildup needed for Saturday night’s game. The Bears have wanted to get back at their longtime rival after they felt they should’ve beaten the Packers in Week 14. Chicago had a chance to win or tie the game but quarterback Caleb Williams threw a game-ending interception on fourth down in the final minute.

If revenge wasn’t enough, Saturday’s game will have major playoff implications. Chicago (10-4) enters Week 16 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and half a game up on the Packers (9-3-1) in the NFC North race. A win Sunday would go a major way in boosting either team’s playoff and division hopes.

Saturday night’s game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on FOX. Here are the top five storylines to watch.

Finding a solution for Jordan Love

The Bears didn’t have an answer for Packers quarterback Jordan Love during their first matchup a couple weeks ago. They’ll need to find one quickly to avoid a repeat performance.

Love was in full control for most of the Packers’ win. He hit his receivers for three explosive throws that turned into touchdowns and completed 68% of his passes to effectively move the ball down the field. The lone blemish he had was an interception to Bears cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the first quarter.

“He’s just getting the ball where it needs to go, playing with extreme confidence and you can tell all the years accumulated in that offense and in the league is really coming to life for him,” Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “Definitely a lot of respect for his game, knowing he can get the ball where it needs to go.”

Chicago might want to look at how the Denver Broncos affected Love on Sunday. Love threw for 276 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions and completed 60% of his passes in the loss. That came after the Broncos sacked Love three times and hit him 15 times.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will need to scheme up a way to pressure Love better than Chicago did the first time around. The Bears sacked Love once and had one quarterback hit.

Life without Micah Parsons

Green Bay suffered in more ways than one during Sunday’s loss. The Packers lost star defensive end Micah Parsons for the rest of the season during the game after he tore his ACL.

Parsons had made a major impact for the Packers this season after Green Bay traded for him. He continued playing at an All-Pro level and is tied for third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks. Although Parsons only had two quarterback hits against the Bears, he continuously made an impact to affect Williams.

Now the Packers and Bears will need to prepare for life without Parsons. Chicago will have experience scheming against a Packers defense sans Parsons. Williams played against such a defense twice last season while Bears head coach Ben Johnson did it over the past few seasons as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Green Bay does have other pass rushers to watch out for other than Parsons. Defensive end Rashan Gary can be tough to stop and has 7.5 sacks while Lukas Van Ness has made an impact at times. Chicago will need to prepare for whatever Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has in store.

“That’s the fun part about playing quarterback,” Williams said. “That’s the fun part about playing football is that you get into these games and you have an idea of maybe what they might do or how they might play. And then you get into the game and then you just have to adjust.”

Bears Packers Football Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the first half earlier this month in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Quicker offensive starts

Regardless of what the Packers defense looks like, the Bears offense will need to have a quicker start this time around to avoid needing late-game heroics.

Williams couldn’t build any momentum early during his first time going against Green Bay. He looked inaccurate on his first half pass attempts or was forced to throw the ball away because of pressure. Williams eventually turned things around with another fourth quarter comeback.

It seemed like Williams turned a corner in that regard against the Browns. After missing his first three throws on the Bears’ opening possessions, Williams completed his next five pass attempts. He led the Bears down the field for back-to-back scoring drives.

Chicago will need more of that type of Williams right from the beginning. The first meeting between these two teams showed just how important every possession is.

“That’s a big part of what we do in that pre-game routine is making sure that the first series isn’t a warm-up series,” Johnson said. “We’re starting hot. We only have, we talk about offensive philosophy-wise, 65-70 bullets in a game and we can’t afford to waste any of those plays trying to get the engine started. We’ve got to start off guns a-blazing and I think he really embodies that mentality.”

Limiting Packers explosive plays

Yes, Chicago struggled to pressure Love the first time around. But the Bears’ secondary also gave up some explosive plays that put Chicago in a hole.

Three of the four Packers’ touchdowns during their first matchup came on explosive passes. Love completed a 23- and 41-yard touchdown passes to wide receiver Christian Watson and a 41-yard TD pass to receiver Bo Melton. The touchdown to Melton was particularly hurtful because it came in the final minute of the first half.

That should change a bit Saturday night. Chicago was without cornerback Tyrique Stevenson while cornerback Jaylon Johnson played in his first game after missing most of the season. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen should also have the secondary prepared after he took the blame for some mistakes.

Injuries will also play a factor. Watson and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks were both ruled questionable for Saturday along with running back Josh Jacobs. Regardless of who plays, the Bears will need better secondary discipline this time.

“It’s tough because they draw them up in different ways,” Jaylon Johnson said. “I think really just making it an emphasis, I would say. Kind of picking your battles. Maybe not being, I would say, as aggressive or certain things like that. Kind of just changing the way.”

Living up to the moment

Saturday night should be an electric environment at Soldier Field.

It will be one of the most-anticipated home regular season Bears games over the past five years. Saturday’s game between the two longtime rivals should be the most-hyped since the 2013 regular season finale when there was a North title on the line.

Bears players and coaches are treating it with such importance. Most had already moved on to the Packers after the Bears beat the Browns. Many had a bad taste in their mouth in how the last matchup went and wanted to get revenge.

Chicago has a chance to not only make another statement in front of a national audience but also boost their own playoff chances. The stakes couldn’t get much higher.

“There doesn’t need to be much of a message here this week,” Ben Johnson said. “They know. They know what’s at stake.”