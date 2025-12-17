Wind, snow squalls and a sudden freeze: Why Thursday night travel could turn dangerous in northern Illinois

A powerful and fast-moving weather system is expected to bring a wide range of hazardous conditions to northern Illinois and northwest Indiana on Thursday, with the greatest impacts likely developing by late afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict a mild start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s and periods of rain across much of the region, including Rockford, DeKalb, Aurora, Joliet, Kankakee and Chicago. Those conditions will change quickly as a strong low-pressure system tracks through the area. Southerly winds will strengthen during the morning, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph, before shifting to the west during the afternoon and evening with similar intensity.

The strong winds could cause issues, blowing around unsecured outdoor items such as holiday decorations, trash bins, and patio furniture, and making travel more difficult for high-profile vehicles on north-south roads. The greater concern, however, comes later in the day as temperatures plunge sharply.

After the rain ends, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly from the 40s into the 20s and even teens by evening. As colder air rushes in, gusty snow showers or brief snow squalls may develop. While widespread heavy snow is not expected, these squalls can produce sudden bursts of snow, sharply reducing visibility and leaving quick coatings of snow on roadways.

The rapid temperature drop also raises the risk of icy conditions. Any lingering moisture from earlier rain could freeze on pavement, creating slick spots on untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks. The National Weather Service urges motorists to plan for potentially hazardous travel Thursday evening, slow down, and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for forecast updates and secure loose outdoor items ahead of the strong winds. While conditions may vary by location, the combination of high winds, falling temperatures and localized snow squalls could make Thursday night travel challenging across much of northern Illinois.