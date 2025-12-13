Keep food safety at forefront when donating to local pantries, collections

A volunteer unpacks peanut butter to give out during the mobile food pantry distribution. (BCR photo)

Food insecurity continues to be a major issue in the U.S., and the recent lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits has worsened struggles for many families.

When low-income households face even a brief break in assistance, they often have to make impossible choices between groceries, rent, utilities and other essentials.

Cereal and oatmeal are available at the Lockport Fish Food Pantry on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

While wanting to help is commendable, it’s important to prioritize food safety. To keep food safe during these difficult times, consider the following guidelines:

Avoid homemade, home-canned food

Cooking for others may be enjoyable, but there are food safety rules and regulations that must be followed to prevent people from contracting foodborne illness.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, anyone providing food to the public, regardless of whether a fee is charged, is subject to the Illinois Food Code and local requirements.

Leaving perishable foods on a doorstep for neighbors to take or transporting potentially hazardous foods to a shelter or congregate site can put vulnerable individuals at risk.

Those relying on charitable food systems often face higher risks of severe illness due to chronic health conditions, age or other factors.

Choose nonperishable items

Instead of cooking at home, consider donating nonperishable items such as canned fruits and vegetables, dry pasta, and dried herbs and spices to food drives, food pantries and little free pantries.

Reach out to local shelters, soup kitchens and community centers to see if they accept food donations.

Many commercially processed foods remain safe to eat past the date printed on the package, but consumer confusion over food expiration labels leads to unnecessary waste. Most dates indicate peak quality rather than safety. (Provided photo/UGA Extension)

Check items for tears, expiration dates

Do not donate items with open or torn packaging. If canned items are bulging, leaking or heavily dented, they should be discarded.

Do not donate expired infant formula. In most cases, it’s acceptable to donate food packages and canned items past their expiration dates, since those dates indicate quality, not safety.

Consider monetary donations or volunteering

Donating money to food banks or food pantries is a safe and effective way to support food security. It also allows them to buy in bulk at lower prices and get exactly what they need.

Volunteering benefits both the community and the individual, offering personal benefits such as increased physical activity, stronger social bonds and improved mental health.

Many community food pantries and charitable programs have experienced increased demand, and they rely on community volunteers to help.

Food assistance resources and locations for donations or volunteering can be found at go.illinois.edu/findfoodil. Additional information and University of Illinois Extension resources are available at go.illinois.edu/FoodAccessNeeds.