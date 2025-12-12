Shaw Local

More snow and bitter cold return this weekend across northern Illinois

Wind chills could reach as low as 20 to 25 below zero Sunday

A plow driver clears snow along LaFox River Drive on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Algonquin.

A plow driver clears snow along La Fox River Drive on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By Judy Harvey

Another round of snow is expected Saturday across most of northern Illinois, with up to 5 inches possible in some regions, and accompanied by single-digit temperatures.

Some uncertainty about exact amounts remains, with the greatest potential for hazardous travel near and south of Interstate 80, the National Weather Service said.

Cold temperatures will lead to slippery conditions, even in areas with light accumulations. Amounts of snow will diminish towards Wisconsin state line.

Latest weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14 across northern Illinois.

Latest weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14 across northern Illinois. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Saturday will start with temperatures in the mid-20s, but those will slowly fall through the day into single digits, the National Weather Service forecasted.

Overnight temperatures into Sunday morning could drop below zero, and wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero are expected.

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.