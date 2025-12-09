A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent from Pingree Grove is accused of sexual assault and robbery dating back to 2022, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Prosecutors said 44-year-old Luis Uribe was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Chicago.

Uribe is charged with deprivation of civil rights under color of law and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, Uribe sexually assaulted and robbed two women while working in his capacity as a federal agent. One incident took place in Schaumburg, while another took place in Naperville. He is accused of brandishing his firearm during at least one of the attacks.

Uribe also is accused robbing and attempting to sexually assault two other women, according to court papers.

He is due back in court Monday for a detention hearing.

If convicted, Uribe faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Federal investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who might have been attacked to call 312-239-7423. The phone service is available in both English and Chinese.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251209/crime/border-patrol-agent-from-pingree-grove-accused-of-sexual-assaults-robbery-in-federal-indictment/