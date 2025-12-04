Raoul praises injunction on Trump administration’s plans to end Medicaid payments to abortion providers

A Planned Parenthood health center in Ottawa. Centers like Planned Parenthood would be impacted by the Trump administration's Defund Provision regarding Medicaid payments. (Bill Freskos)

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction in an ongoing lawsuit to block the Trump administration from enforcing the Defund Provision in the federal budget reconciliation law.

The Defund Provision in the Trump’s administration’s tax bill intended for the federal government to end Medicaid payments for one year to abortion providers that received more than $800,000 from Medicaid in 2023.

That includes centers like Planned Parenthood that also offer other medical services like breast cancer screenings, contraception, pregnancy tests and other health care.

Medicaid serves millions of low-income and disabled Americans, including around 3.2 million adults and children in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services, the agency that manages the health care benefit at the state level.

Nearly half of Planned Parenthood’s patients rely on Medicaid, the Associated Press reported.

Because long-standing federal law already prohibits federal dollars from being used to cover abortion care, “the Defund Provision is intended to completely prevent these reproductive health clinics from receiving Medicaid dollars for providing any essential health care services to low-income patients,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a written statement from his office Wednesday.

Illinois, in July, joined a coalition of 22 states in filing a lawsuit challenging the provision.

Those other states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Planned Parenthood facilities play a key role in our nation’s health and wellness by providing comprehensive care to more than 1 million Americans,” Raoul said in the news release. “The Defund Provision is a cruel and unconstitutional attempt to create confusion and attack abortion providers while burdening states’ agencies and health care systems. I’m pleased with the court’s ruling, and I will continue advocating for vital federal funding that ensures every person in Illinois has access to the health care services they need.”

The injunction, issued by Judge Indira Talwani from the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, orders the Trump administration to not enforce the Defund Provision and requires the administration to ensure that Medicaid continues to be distributed as usual.

Judge Talwani placed a seven-day administrative stay on the injunction to allow the administration an opportunity to appeal.