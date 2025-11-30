Winter storm drops up to 12 inches across northern Illinois: Here are the snow totals

The Bountiful Bench statue was covered with snow on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 as several inches fall across the Northern Illinois region. This sculpture, created by Christina Murphy in 2008, graces the lawn of the Oregon Public Library and was inspired by the beauty of the Rock River and woman of nature. (Earleen Hinton)

A widespread early-season winter storm delivered a swath of heavy snow across northern Illinois on Saturday, with several communities topping eight inches and some approaching a foot. The highest total reported as of Sunday morning came from Freeport, where 12 inches fell during the height of the storm.

Lake and McHenry County communities were among the hardest hit, including Round Lake Park with 10.3 inches, Palatine with 10.1 inches, and Antioch with 10 inches. Farther south, Elgin recorded 9.8 inches, while Bull Valley saw 9.6 inches and South Elgin measured 9.5.

Snowfall was widespread across the region, with totals of 8 to 9 inches reported in Peotone, Union, Romeoville, DeKalb, and Princeton The Chicago airports were also hit hard: O’Hare recorded 8.6 inches and Midway 7.2 inches.

Communities across the western suburbs and into north-central Illinois saw between 6 and 8 inches, including Joliet, Wauconda, Manhattan, Mount Morris, Bolingbrook, and Algonquin. Locations along and south of I-80 generally saw slightly lower totals, though most still picked up at least 5 to 6 inches.

Road crews across the region continued clearing streets Sunday after the storm created hazardous travel conditions Saturday afternoon and evening, when snowfall rates reached an inch per hour in some locations. The National Weather Service said additional spot reports are expected as cleanup continues.

Snowfall totals (preliminary):

Freeport: 12 inches

Round Lake Park: 10.3 inches

Palatine: 10.1 inches

Antioch: 10 inches

Elgin: 9.8 inches

Bull Valley: 9.6 inches

South Elgin: 9.5 inches

Peotone: 9.1 inches

Union: 8.9 inches

O’Hare Airport: 8.6 inches

Romeoville: 8.5 inches

Hinsdale: 8.5 inches

DeKalb: 8.5 inches

Princeton: 8.5 inches

Joliet: 8.1 inches

Wauconda: 8 inches

Manhattan: 8 inches

Mount Morris: 8 inches

Bolingbrook: 7.8 inches

Algonquin: 7.4 inches

Midway Airport: 7.2 inches

Elburn: 7 inches

McHenry: 7 inches

Sandwich: 7 inches

Henry: 7 inches

Boulder Hill: 6.8 inches

Batavia: 6.6 inches

Bradley: 6.6 inches

Ottawa: 6.5 inches

Dixon: 6.5 inches

Lockport: 6 inches

Plano: 6 inches

La Salle: 6 inches

Elmhurst: 5.8 inches

Genoa: 5.3 inches

Yorkville: 5.6 inches

Marengo: 5.5 inches