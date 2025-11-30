Winter storm drops up to 12 inches across northern Illinois: Here are the snow totals

A widespread early-season winter storm delivered a swath of heavy snow across northern Illinois on Saturday, with several communities topping eight inches and some approaching a foot. The highest total reported as of Sunday morning came from Freeport, where 12 inches fell during the height of the storm.
Lake and McHenry County communities were among the hardest hit, including Round Lake Park with 10.3 inches, Palatine with 10.1 inches, and Antioch with 10 inches. Farther south, Elgin recorded 9.8 inches, while Bull Valley saw 9.6 inches and South Elgin measured 9.5.
Snowfall was widespread across the region, with totals of 8 to 9 inches reported in Peotone, Union, Romeoville, DeKalb, and Princeton The Chicago airports were also hit hard: O’Hare recorded 8.6 inches and Midway 7.2 inches.
Communities across the western suburbs and into north-central Illinois saw between 6 and 8 inches, including Joliet, Wauconda, Manhattan, Mount Morris, Bolingbrook, and Algonquin. Locations along and south of I-80 generally saw slightly lower totals, though most still picked up at least 5 to 6 inches.
Road crews across the region continued clearing streets Sunday after the storm created hazardous travel conditions Saturday afternoon and evening, when snowfall rates reached an inch per hour in some locations. The National Weather Service said additional spot reports are expected as cleanup continues.
Snowfall totals (preliminary):
Freeport: 12 inches
Round Lake Park: 10.3 inches
Palatine: 10.1 inches
Antioch: 10 inches
Elgin: 9.8 inches
Bull Valley: 9.6 inches
South Elgin: 9.5 inches
Peotone: 9.1 inches
Union: 8.9 inches
O’Hare Airport: 8.6 inches
Romeoville: 8.5 inches
Hinsdale: 8.5 inches
DeKalb: 8.5 inches
Princeton: 8.5 inches
Joliet: 8.1 inches
Wauconda: 8 inches
Manhattan: 8 inches
Mount Morris: 8 inches
Bolingbrook: 7.8 inches
Algonquin: 7.4 inches
Midway Airport: 7.2 inches
Elburn: 7 inches
McHenry: 7 inches
Sandwich: 7 inches
Henry: 7 inches
Boulder Hill: 6.8 inches
Batavia: 6.6 inches
Bradley: 6.6 inches
Ottawa: 6.5 inches
Dixon: 6.5 inches
Lockport: 6 inches
Plano: 6 inches
La Salle: 6 inches
Elmhurst: 5.8 inches
Genoa: 5.3 inches
Yorkville: 5.6 inches
Marengo: 5.5 inches