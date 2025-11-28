Heavy snow to peak Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. as winter storm hits northern Illinois

A significant winter storm remains on track to impact northern Illinois on Saturday, with the National Weather Service warning that the heaviest snowfall will fall in a concentrated window between noon and 8 p.m. Forecasters continue to call for 6 to 10 inches of snow across the region, with locally higher totals possible northwest of a line from Ottawa to Aurora to Waukegan.

The Winter Storm Warning runs from 3 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. The most disruptive conditions will arrive after late morning. Snow will begin to increase in intensity after sunrise, but by midday, snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour or higher, creating rapidly deteriorating travel conditions through the afternoon and early evening.

In the Sauk Valley and Bureau County areas, the warning begins at midnight tonight, and snowfall could top 14 inches in some areas, according to the NWS.

The expected timing for snowfall on Saturday in northern Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Widespread heavy snow will affect nearly all counties north of I-80. Southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph may also contribute to blowing and drifting snow, especially in open rural areas.

Snowfall rates will begin to taper after 8 p.m., though light snow or drizzle may linger into Saturday night, especially east of I-55, where temperatures briefly may climb above freezing. Forecasters note that some parts of the region could see a mix or transition to drizzle by late evening, depending on the exact track of the storm.

Road conditions are expected to be hazardous throughout the day, but the combination of heavy snow, reduced visibility, and steady accumulation between midday and early evening will pose the greatest challenge for drivers.

Those traveling for post-Thanksgiving returns are urged to adjust plans to avoid the worst conditions. The National Weather Service advises motorists to keep emergency supplies, including a flashlight, food and water, in their vehicles if travel is unavoidable.

Road condition updates are available at GettingAroundIllinois.com.