Rain, cold snap forecast for Thanksgiving week in northern Illinois

Some showers followed by cold winds may be coming to northern Illinois for Thanksgiving week.

A cold front passage of winter temperatures is predicted to hit the area Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Ahead of dropping temperatures, rain showers are forecast to start late Monday and continue Tuesday.

Monday night has a 90% chance of precipitation for the Chicago area and a 50% chance Tuesday, mainly in the morning, according to the NWS.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's precipitation forecast for Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Cold blustery winds that could reach 40 mph are predicted to hit Wednesday night, dropping temperatures to the high 20-degree mark. “Flurries or intermittent light snow showers may occur,” according to the NWS.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be sunny, but temperatures in the mid-30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s are expected for the rest of the week.

Although no severe weather is predicted, rain showers could make for slippery conditions along major highways for Thanksgiving travel. Live updates of major road conditions can be found at gettingaroundillinois.com.

The Federal Aviation Administration expects this Thanksgiving travel period to be the busiest in 15 years with Tuesday being the peak travel day at more than 52,000 flights.

Major storms predicted to hit the southern and eastern U.S. could cause delays.