Staying safe while driving in the snow and ice

Winter weather presents a lot of challenges for drivers. Check road conditions with the Illinois Department of Transportation and your local police and emergency management agencies before heading out in winter storms. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Snow and ice can create hazardous driving conditions, and extreme cold can make things even more dangerous if your car gets stranded.

Be sure to have your car ready for any problems you may encounter.

Road safety

Although the Illinois Department of Transportation recommends avoiding travel during winter weather events or taking public transportation if possible, it also emphasizes that if you must drive, winter is a crucial time to practice safe driving.

Slow down when driving in snow or icy conditions, and leave extra space around other vehicles, especially snowplows, salt trucks and stopped emergency vehicles.

• Remember to always wear a seat belt and refrain from using hand-held devices while driving. These are both Illinois laws but are even more important in difficult driving conditions.

• Look out for black ice on roads, especially when approaching intersections, bridges, overpasses, ramps or shaded areas, as they are more likely to freeze.

If you are traveling by car during a snow event or extremely cold temperatures, make sure you have an emergency supply kit in your car.

• If your car starts to skid on the ice, ease off the gas or brakes and steer into the skid until you regain control.

• If you must drive during a snowstorm, check the weather and route online before leaving and inform someone of your destination and route.

• Keep your windows clear and defrosted at all times while driving, and be prepared to turn back or stop somewhere safe if conditions become too dangerous.

Prepare your car

• If you are traveling by car during a snow event or extremely cold temperatures, always carry a cellphone and make sure you have an emergency supply kit in your car.

This kit should include a cellphone charger, jumper cables, road flares or emergency reflectors, an ice scraper and snow brush, windshield washer fluid, traction material such as sand or kitty litter, blankets, nonperishable food items that don’t need to be cooked, bottled water and a first-aid kit.

If you find yourself in an accident or stranded during a winter storm, emergency agencies say it is best to stay inside your vehicle. Before heading out, make sure you have a fully charged remote cell phone charger with you. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency also recommends carrying a flashlight and extra batteries, a knife, a compass and road maps, hand sanitizer, an extra set of dry clothes, tissues or paper towels, a small shovel, a tow cable, and a small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water in the event of extended isolation.

Personal travel safety

IEMA recommends dressing in multiple loose-fitting layers in extreme cold and choosing clothes that are water-resistant. Hoods and hats are recommended to retain warmth, as well as gloves or mittens and wool socks. When outside, cover your mouth and nose with a scarf or face mask to keep from directly breathing frigid air.

• It’s best to start your journey with a full tank of gas and to travel during daylight hours on main roads. If you can avoid traveling alone, you should.

• If your car becomes stuck in the snow, call a tow truck and be prepared to wait several hours before help arrives. Make sure your exhaust pipe is not covered in snow while you wait. If another car can tow you out, use a tow rope with loops on the end to avoid damage to the vehicles and potential injuries.

When driving during winter snow storms, stay out of the path of snow plows to allow them to safely clear the roads. (Earleen Hinton)

• If stranded because of an accident or mechanical failure, pull the car as far to the side of the road as possible and turn on your hazard lights or attach a brightly colored cloth to the mirror or antenna. If it is not snowing, open the hood to signal distress. Try to avoid depleting your car’s battery or fuel.

• Stay in your car unless you clearly see a building where you can seek shelter or assistance. Vigorously move your arms and legs in short bursts to keep strong circulation if you are stranded in extreme cold. Use blankets, maps or car mats for additional insulation if needed. If there is more than one person in the car, take turns sleeping and looking out for help.