For those who answered the call, we say thank you

Every community in Illinois has its heroes – men and women who once raised their right hands, answered the call to serve and came back home to build their lives.

They are our neighbors, our teachers, our coaches, our friends. They carry stories of courage, sacrifice, and quiet strength – stories that continue to shape the places we call home.

This special edition is our way of remembering the service of Illinois veterans – past and present – and to recognize the families who stood beside them.

In other words, it’s our way of saying thank you.

Here, you’ll find reflections from those who served, tributes from their loved ones, and glimpses of how communities across the state continue to honor their legacies.

Their stories remind us that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. It lives on – in kindness, in leadership and in the way our veterans continue to make a difference every day.

And for that, we say thank you.

• M. Eileen Brown is the executive editor of Shaw Media.