Trump pauses $2.1B for Chicago infrastructure projects, leveraging shutdown to pressure Democrats

Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget director, speaks alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from left, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Vice President JD Vance as they address members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House budget director Russ Vought said the Trump administration will withhold $2.1 billion for Chicago infrastructure projects, expanding funding fights that have targeted Democratic areas during the government shutdown.

The pause affects a long-awaited plan to extend the city’s Red Line train. Vought wrote on social media Friday that the money was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.”

He made a similar announcement earlier this week involving New York, where Vought said $18 billion for infrastructure would be paused, including funding for a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River.