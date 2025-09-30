Which Illinois Target stores are opening late Thursday for Taylor Swift album release?

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) (Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Several Illinois Target stores will be among those staying open for the midnight release of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift announced the album in August and it’s coming out Friday, and some stores are enticing fans by staying home late Thursday evening so fans can make their purchases just after the clock strikes midnight.

Target has some exclusive album items, and shoppers can preorder many of them ahead of the launch. The deadline to place preorders is 11:59 p.m. central time Wednesday, Oct. 1 and it will be shipped Friday, Oct. 3.

What merch is available?

Target is offering an exclusive vinyl version of “The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King” edition that will go for $34.99 and “features an opaque pink and pale-yellow pearlescent vinyl with gold shimmer, a collectible custom gatefold sleeve, a giant double-sided poster, a poem written by Taylor herself, and never-before-seen photos and album lyrics,” according to a Target news release.

Pre-orders for the vinyl are sold out and it will only be available in stores beginning Oct. 3, according to the Target website.

Three CD editions, “It’s Beautiful,” “It’s Frightening” and “It’s Rapturous,” are Target exclusives available for pre-order online. The CDs go for $14.99.

People can also order “The Life of a Showgirl” Sweat and Vanilla Perfume" CD and vinyl ahead of the release, and those are not Target exclusives.

Target has a limit of four of each item per guest, according to the store’s website.

Which stores are staying open?

Target stores in Chicago and Rockford will be among the stores nationwide that will be staying open for the album launch.

Stores in Illinois and some surrounding areas staying open include:

Chicago: 2656 N. Elston Avenue.

Rockford: 6560 E. State St.

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin: 9777 76th Street.

Dubuque, Iowa: 3500 Dodge St.

Davenport, Iowa: 5225 Elmore Avenue.

Normal: 301 Veterans Parkway.

Champaign: 2102 N Prospect Ave.

East Peoria: 480 W Washington St.

Edwardsville: 2350 Troy Road.

Quincy,3701 Broadway St.

Springfield: 3445 Freedom Dr.

Shiloh, 3400 Green Mount Crossing Dr.

A full list of stores open nationwide for the album launch is available on Target’s website.

How does it work?

Team members at participating Targets will start distributing physical or digital tickets in the electronics section of the Target store at 10 p.m. Thursday. People can keep shopping at Target after they have their ticket and go to the queuing location at 11:45 p.m. ahead of making their purchase at midnight. Ticketing takes place until 10 minutes before midnight or all of the tickets are claimed, the store’s website said.

The stores will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3.