Storms lead to widespread power outages across northern Illinois

Flooding also concern for many areas

Commonwealth Edison’s Chicago North headquarters is pictured in late summer 2023. (Andrew Adams)

By Judy Harvey

The severe thunderstorms that began Saturday and continued into Sunday morning knocked out power to more than 73,800 ComEd customers.

The power company reported more than 1,600 outages were reported across northeastern Illinois from southeastern Kankakee County up through Rockford and west to LaSalle County as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Sunday morning for areas from Kendall County through Will County and into Kankakee as rain falling at rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour could lead to flooded roads and rapidly rising creeks and streams.

The storms were expected to end by late morning Sunday.

