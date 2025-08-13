Ex-Illinois GOP leader running for Durbin’s U.S. Senate seat

Then-Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy speaks at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in 2023. He is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Dick Durbin. (Jerry Nowicki)

Former Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy on Wednesday announced his bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Dick Durbin.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for small businesses and working families, and I’m ready to take that fight to the U.S. Senate,” the Springfield resident said in a news release.

Tracy, who also served as chair of the Illinois Gaming Board and in other public roles, joins what is now a five-way race for the GOP nomination for the seat.

The other Republican candidates are John Goodman, Casey Chlebek, Pamela Denise Long and R. Cary Capparelli. None has elected experience.

The primary election is in March 2026.

Noting his downstate roots, Tracy said he’d represent “all of Illinois, not just Chicago” if elected to the Senate.

“Too many of our politicians seem to forget Illinois has 102 counties, and the working families in every county deserve to have their voices heard,” he said.

The Democratic candidates for the Senate seat are U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Kevin Ryan, Christopher A. Swann, Stanley Leavell, Awisi Bustos, Jump W. Shepherd and Adam Delgado.

Independents Tyrone Muhammad and Austin J. Mink also are running.

Durbin announced in April that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2026. He’s held the post since 1997.

