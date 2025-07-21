Dangerous heat on its way for northern Illinois

When to expect the hottest weather in northern Illinois this week, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Dangerous heat index values of 105 to 115 degrees are expected Wednesday and Thursday across northern Illinois.

This stretch of heat will also include very warm conditions Wednesday night and possibly Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of storms on Thursday night. If storms do not occur, Friday could also see the heat index rise above 100 degrees.

The Red Cross recommends these heat safety tips:

• Never leave children or pets in a vehicle – even for a few minutes. The inside temperature of a car can quickly reach 120 degrees

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine

• Slow down, stay indoors, and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

• Use a buddy system if required to work outdoors and take frequent breaks.

• Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose public places (shopping malls, libraries, movie theaters) to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day. People can help conserve energy by running appliances during non-peak hours.

Seek refuge in local cooling centers.

Additional tips are located at www.redcross.org/heatsafety.

The University of Illinois Extension urges people to pay attention to their health during times of intense heat.

Heat exhaustion can take place over several days of working outside without proper rehydration. Symptoms include:

Increased body temperature, above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cool, moist, clammy skin.

Weakness and muscle cramps.

Headache.

Dizziness, nausea, or vomiting.

Fainting.

Treat individuals experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion by getting them to a cool place with good air movement where they can lie down with their legs elevated. Apply cold packs or wet towels while the individual drinks cold water. If symptoms do not improve after 30 minutes, seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness. Side effects can be as dangerous as organ failure, coma, or death. Symptoms of heat stroke are:

High body temperature, 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Hot, dry skin – not sweaty. Red, flushed appearance.

Rapid pulse and difficulty breathing.

Confusion, hallucinations, or irrational behavior.

Agitation, convulsions, or seizure.

If you suspect someone is having a heat stroke, dial 911 immediately.