Photos: ‘Good Trouble’ protest photos from across northern Illinois

A passing car honks in support past protesters during a "Good Trouble Lives On" rally held in Kankakee as part of a national day of peaceful protests on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Protests were held in communities across northern Illinois on Thursday – with some more to come Saturday – as part of “Good Trouble Lives On,” a national day of peaceful protest.

The date marks the fifth anniversary of civil‑rights icon Rep. John Lewis’ death and the protests sought to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

The national action organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.

The event follows the No Kings protests held June 14 in many Illinois cities.

Here are photos from the rallies and protests across northern Illinois.

Anthony Domenico waves an American flag during the Good Trouble Lives On event in Downtown Joliet on July 17, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lewis Wilkins of Elgin leads a chant during the "Good Trouble Lives On" protest in Elgin Thursday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

Crowds gathered for the "Good Trouble Lives On" protest along Route 14 in Crystal Lake on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Anne Hilliard of Dixon protests Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Sterling. The protest, slugged "Good Trouble Lives On," is a national day of peaceful protest marking the fifth anniversary of the death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil‑rights icon. (Alex T. Paschal)