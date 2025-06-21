Underwood seeks federal funding for Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation office

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and Raphael J. Wahwassuck a tribal council member from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation talk in this Shaw Local file photo from Aug. 5, 2024, at the Flewellin Memorial Library in Shabbona during a community conversation regarding the Prairie Band Nation Potawatomi Tribe land transfer. (Mark Busch)

SHABBONA – U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is seeking federal funding for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation to build a government office on tribal land, according to a news release from her office.

The effort to build a new government office for the Nation is one of 15 different community projects in the 14th Illinois Congressional District that Underwood is eyeing. She’s pushing to allocate a total of $26 million in federal funding to the various projects, according to the release.

The Potawatomi building would be constructed in Shabbona. After portions of the Shab-eh-nay Reservation were placed into a trust for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation by the U.S. Department of Interior in April 2024, the land became the first federally recognized tribal land in Illinois.

Underwood said the project would help the separate government facilitate community services.

“This critical project will help the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation convert and rehabilitate existing buildings on their land here in northern Illinois into administrative space for government business, allowing the Nation to provide services for residents,” Underwood said in a provided statement.

Underwood is seeking $1.3 million for the Shab-eh-nay tribal administration buildings project, according to the release.

“As the only federally recognized Tribal Nation in Illinois the Nation is committed to being good neighbors, and I’m so proud to support their efforts,” Underwood said. “I look forward to getting this project over the finish line.”