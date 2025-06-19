Two budgets for Metra? One business as usual, the other a doomsday scenario

FILE – A Metra train waits to depart at the Joliet Gateway Center train station last year in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

With no funding fix yet from the General Assembly, Metra leaders are wrapping their heads around a grim 2026 that could involve major cuts in service.

“Yes, we do have financial uncertainty, and we’ll have to undertake the most complex budget process we’ve ever had to do, but we’re up to the challenge,” Executive Director Jim Derwinski said at a Wednesday meeting.

Metra, Pace and the CTA face a $771 million budget hole after COVID-19 federal aid runs out next year. Metra’s share is estimated at about $220.8 million.

The state Senate passed legislation in May with reforms and funding, including new taxes and fees, but House members balked and negotiations continue. The Regional Transportation Authority has asked the agencies to prepare two budgets – one for a normal year and a second doomsday fiscal plan with 40% reductions in trains and buses.

Transit planners estimate 40% cuts would mean a Metra line with 90 daily trains could shrink to 54.

Nearly 3,000 transit jobs could be wiped out in a worst-case scenario, the RTA projects.

Transit in the region has faced “a lack of adequate, sustainable funding” before in 1973, 1983 and 2008 and recovered, Derwinski recalled.

“Service cuts are not something we want to do. We want to do service expansion.”

“I have faith that our friends in Springfield will recognize the value, the importance of public transit,” board Chair Joseph McMahon added.

In the meantime, “what we can control is delivering safe, reliable service to our riders … who have been very loyal to us through some very difficult times,” he said.

Metra employees are being updated on developments, Derwinski said.

Board Director Mimi Rodman of Wilmette said the panel understands there is angst among the workers.

“If we could control and wave a magic wand and give you certainty, we would do that,” she said. “We know how hard it is. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Director Stephen Palmer of LaGrange said the board is are looking for efficiencies but that doesn’t mean job cuts.

“To our riders and to our employees and staff – we won’t compromise safety at any cost and we won’t compromise the service we give,” he said. “If we do have to cut any trains or passenger service, it will be with great thought and we will be keeping everyone in mind.”

