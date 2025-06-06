How Chicago Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson can reach his potential this season

Tyrique Stevenson and the Bears are ready to turn the page.

Stevenson created national headlines last season when a video showed him yelling to fans on the final play of the Bears’ game at the Washington Commanders. The Bears went on to lose on a Hail Mary in a play that derailed both the Bears and Stevenson’s seasons.

But neither Stevenson nor new head coach Ben Johnson’s coaching staff felt the need to talk about the moment this offseason. What’s in the past is in the past and they were more concerned about the future.

“I owned it,” Stevenson said at mandatory minicamp this week. “It was a mistake. I just happen to play a sport where my mistake is nationally televised. I feel like talking to me and getting through to me, they can see I already owned up to it and I owe them guys from last year nothing but effort from myself. And they see that I am putting it in. So there’s really no conversation needed.”

The Bears are more interested in how Stevenson can get back on track with a new coaching staff.

Stevenson showed potential during his rookie season after Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected him in the second round of the 2023 draft. He tied for the team lead in interceptions (four) and forced fumbles (two) and finished fourth with 86 tackles.

Those good vibes seemed to be transitioning to his second year when he sealed the Bears’ season-opening win over the Titans with an interception returned for a touchdown. But he struggled to find his footing after the Week 6 loss to the Commanders. Stevenson received less defensive snaps over the next seven games because of the final play.

New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s aggressive play calling could help him find his way. Allen’s defenses apply consistent pressure from the defensive line, which forces the secondary to show off its skill in man coverage.

“I love it,” Stevenson said. “I love it. Most of the defense for the corners is man on man so it’s mano y mano, I’m going to show you I’ve been working and I’m better than you. I feel like that can take a lot of guessing out of the game for the corners.”

Other cornerbacks have found success in the defense. Marshon Lattimore, who was a first-round pick for the New Orleans Saints, became a four-time Pro Bowler in Allen’s system. The Saints were also top-two in the league in passes defended the last two seasons when Allen was their head coach and defensive play caller.

A lot of those successes have come from Allen’s heavy reliance on press man coverage. Cornerbacks are required to line up at the line of scrimmage and try to make an impact against a wide receiver right away as a play starts.

Stevenson looked forward to the challenge.

“He allows us to make our money,” Stevenson said. “You’re a corner, you’re a cover corner and you’ve got to cover the guys in this league. His defense allows you to go out there and build your confidence up week after week playing man after man on any receiver. Building that confidence up allows you to go make the plays or take certain risks that you wouldn’t take if you were never put in that position before.”

The Bears are confident that Stevenson can make an impact in Allen’s system. Stevenson’s length and speed out of the University of Miami were some of the reasons why Poles drafted him.

Johnson had first-hand experience going against Stevenson as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. In his four games against the Lions, Stevenson had 20 tackles, three passes defended and one interception.

“What we love about him is he’s got some length and he’s not afraid,” Johnson said. ‘I think those are two things that you really need to play corner, particularly the style of corner that we’re looking for; guys that’ll come up, they’ll challenge, they’ll get hands on. Press man-to-man is something that we’re going to do a healthy amount of and we feel he fits that mold really well.”

Stevenson isn’t the lone defender trying to regroup this season. After a strong start last year, the defense regressed midway through the year when it allowed at least 30 points in four of five games.

Much like Stevenson, the defense is ready to turn the page from last year.

“The defense wants to be the best defense this year,” Stevenson said. “So I wouldn’t say a fresh start. I would just say some of the guys come out with the same mentality. We added some pieces in, added some dogs, and it’s time to hunt.”