If you see a pop-up claiming you’re one of 100 lucky winners of a new iPhone or a $500 gift card from Google, do not click on it. This is most likely a phishing scam. We are working to block the survey from our website. The website “fortunepush.lcu” is not affiliated with Google or any legitimate company.

Close the tab immediately and avoid entering any information. Always verify offers by going directly to the official website.