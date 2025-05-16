Ranking the Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule from hardest games to easiest

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift tries to get outside of Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears schedule is out, and it should be an interesting fall. Ben Johnson will navigate his first season as a head coach as he tries to continue quarterback Caleb Williams’ development and lead the Bears to playoff contention.

It won’t be easy. Despite coming off a 5-12 season, the Bears have one of the toughest schedules based off of last season’s records. That might not mean much in 2025, but the Bears play against regular playoff participants, especially on the road.

The home schedule won’t be too tough other than the Bears’ NFC North opponents. But the road schedule doesn’t have any easier matchups, which could be difficult for a team trying to contend for a playoff spot.

Here is a ranking of the Bears’ 2025 schedule from hardest games to easiest.

1. at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13

When: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday)

Traveling to Philadelphia to play the defending Super Bowl champions is always going to be tough. The Bears will have to do it on a short week, and it will be their fifth road trip in an eight-game stretch.

2. at Baltimore Ravens, Week 8

When: noon, Sunday, Oct. 26

The Bears will return to the Mid-Atlantic for the second time in three weeks to play quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are regular AFC contenders.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions linebacker Ben Niemann during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

3. at Detroit Lions, Week 2

When: noon, Sunday, Sept. 14

An emotional game for Johnson and the Bears in Week 2 as he returns to Ford Field for the first time since he left. A tough early test for both teams in Detroit.

4. at Washington Commanders, Week 6

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13

A tough way to start a nine-game span where the Bears will play six games on the road. Plenty of hype after last season’s Hail Mary loss on Monday Night Football.

5. at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 9

When: noon Sunday, Nov. 2

The Bears will stay on the road for a second straight week after playing the Ravens. They’ll try to beat a talented Bengals team trying to get back into the playoffs.

6. at Green Bay Packers, Week 14

When: noon Sunday, Dec. 7

These two rivals don’t meet until December and will play each other twice in three weeks. The Bears start a critical month with a tough test on the road.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the first half of their game last season in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

7. at San Francisco 49ers, Week 17

When: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28

Usually a trip to Santa Clara, California, is ranked higher on the list. That should let Bears fans know just how tough a road schedule the Bears have.

8. vs. Detroit Lions, Week 18

When: TBD Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5

Both teams could be playing for a playoff spot or seeding in this regular-season finale. The Bears will have the benefit of playing at Soldier Field.

9. at Minnesota Vikings, Week 11

When: noon Sunday, Nov. 16

Traveling to play at U.S. Bank Stadium is never easy. Doing it in the middle of a tough nine-game stretch won’t make it any easier.

10. vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 16

When: 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20

This matchup will be the start of a critical three-game stretch to end the season against the Packers, 49ers, Lions.

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (27) tries to break a tackle by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the second half of their game last season in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr/AP)

11. vs. Minnesota Vikings, Week 1

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8

The Bears’ season-opener should be their easiest NFC North matchup. They’ll start at home on Monday Night Football as Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy likely makes his first career start.

12. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 12

When: noon Sunday, Nov. 23

The Steelers are always a tough test as regular playoff qualifiers. Who their quarterback will be still remains a question.

13. vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 3

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21

An early battle between two teams with new coaching staffs who are trying to prove a lot this season. Former head coach Matt Eberflus makes his return with Dallas.

14. at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 4

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28

A nice test before the Week 5 bye, the Raiders could be a tough on the road with new head coach Pete Carroll and first-round running back Ashton Jeanty.

15. vs. New York Giants, Week 10

When: noon Sunday, Nov. 9

The Giants should take a step after going 3-14 last season but the Bears will use this game as a nice change of pace at home during a tough nine-game stretch.

16. vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 15

When: noon Sunday, Dec. 14

Will the Browns know who their starting quarterback is by this point of the season? Bears are hoping there’s uncertainty heading into the final stretch of the season.

17. vs. New Orleans Saints, Week 7

When: noon Sunday, Oct. 19

The Saints suddenly lost quarterback Derek Carr, who retired this offseason, and could be in for a down season.