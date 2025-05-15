Chicago Bears reveal 2025 schedule with help from actor Lamorne Morris

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore gets by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III on a run play during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears' 2025 schedule is out and the team’s social media team found another unique way to reveal this fall’s slate. The Bears released their 2025 schedule with a video featuring actor Lamorne Morris, a Chicago native.

The league released the schedule for all 272 games, including all 17 Bears games.

[ Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate ]

In the Bears’ video, Morris is inside new Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s office and receives the team’s 2025 schedule. Johnson calls Morris and asks him to email him the schedule, but Morris instead emails it to every person named “Ben Johnson” on the Bears’ marketing list.

Morris, along with Bears players such as Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Cairo Santos and former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman go around trying to stop the other Ben Johnsons from seeing the schedule. Actor Jake Johnson, who was in the show “New Girl” with Morris, and the Bears’ DJ Moore and Cole Kmet also were featured.

This year’s announcement followed a recent trend of teams announcing their schedules with unique videos. The Bears revealed last year’s schedule by doing a spoof of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the hit 1986 movie starring Matthew Broderick. In 2023, the team made a video of players pretending to work in a restaurant kitchen like in the hit show set in Chicago, “The Bear.”

No schedule release has become as popular as the one the Titans released in 2023. During that video, the Titans asked random people on the streets of Nashville to identify NFL logos with hilarious results.

Bears set for prime-time slots

The NFL clearly showed that it has faith the Bears take a big step in Johnson’s first year. The Bears are slated for five prime-time games this fall. They played in five standalone games last season and in four prime-time games in 2023.

The league didn’t waste time throwing the Bears in the spotlight, either. They’ll open the season Sept. 8 on “Monday Night Football” against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Vikings quarterback and Nazareth alumnus J.J. McCarthy likely will make his first career start back home against Williams.

The Bears return to the spotlight Oct. 13 when they travel to play the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football.” There should be plenty of drama for this matchup after last season’s last-second loss on a Hail Mary.

The Bears also will play Nov. 28 at the Eagles in the third annual Black Friday game. It will be the second straight year the team gets a standalone slot during the Thanksgiving weekend after playing at the Lions on Thanksgiving Day last season.

A tough final three games of the season will be started with a standalone window Dec. 20 when the Bears host the Green Bay Packers. They’ll then travel to San Fransisco the following week to play the 49ers on Dec. 28 for “Sunday Night Football.”

If there’s a lot on the line in Week 18, the Bears’ home game against the Lions could also get prime-time treatment.

Breaking down the schedule

The Bears will have one of the hardest schedules this season based on last season’s records. Although last year’s records likely don’t mean much for this season, the Bears will play five teams who’ve made the playoffs for at least two straight seasons.

They’ll have an early bye in Week 5, which could be a good or bad thing. It might serve as a nice reset if the season doesn’t start as well as the Bears would like. But a later bye week would be nice as the season progresses, especially as injuries pile up.

After that Week 5 bye, the Bears will play six of their next nine games on the road. One of the toughest stretches of the season starts in Week 8 when the Bears play three of four on the road. They’ll start on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 26 before staying on the road the next week against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 2.

The Bears then will come back home to play the New York Giants on Nov. 9 before going back on the road at the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16.

The final three games of the season will be a tough task if the Bears are contending for a playoff slot. They’ll host the Packers on Dec. 20 before traveling to the 49ers and hosting the Lions to cap the regular season.