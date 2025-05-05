Schakowsky to retire from U.S. House in 2026: ‘Time for me to pass the baton’

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, the longest-serving member of the suburban delegation to Congress, won’t run again in 2026.

Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat in her 14th term representing Illinois’ 9th District, announced her intent to retire Monday during her annual Ultimate Women’s Power Lunch at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. That event was closed to the media, but Schakowsky released a statement to reporters afterward.

“It is now time for me to pass the baton,” Schakowsky said. “Today, it is with profound gratitude and the utmost appreciation for my constituents that I announce my decision not to seek reelection at the end of my current term.”

Once limited to the North Shore and some Northwest suburbs, the 9th District now includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Schakowsky, who turns 81 this month, was first elected to the U.S. House in 1998 after eight years as a state legislator. A vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, the Affordable Care Act and product safety, she is considered one of the more progressive members of Congress.

“While I will miss serving the people of the 9th District in an elected capacity, I am not going anywhere. For the remainder of my term, and beyond, I vow to continue taking every opportunity possible to fight for my community and my country.” — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Although Jewish, Schakowsky was among the representatives who urged then-President Joe Biden to reconsider arms shipments to Israel in its war in Gaza. Schakowsky also boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2015 speech to Congress, saying it could affect negotiations with Iran.

A chief deputy whip for the Democratic caucus in the House, Schakowsky has also been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, both in his first term and his current one. She blasted “the extreme MAGA agenda” in her statement Monday.

Schakowsky hasn’t faced a serious opponent from either major party in years. This past November, she got more than 68% of the vote against a Republican opponent who was appointed to run against her because no one stood up in the GOP primary.

The last primary challenger Schakowsky faced was a write-in candidate in 2020; Schakowsky got more than 99% of the vote.

Schakowsky’s announcement comes shortly after U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, also 80, revealed he wouldn’t seek another term next year.

Four candidates have already announced their intentions for the seat, and more are expected.

On the Democratic side of the aisle, Chicagoans Kat Abughazaleh, Justin Ford and David Abrevaya have said they’re running.

Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old internet personality and former journalist who moved to Illinois only last summer, garnered national attention in March when she announced her candidacy. She also drew significant financial support, receiving more donations in her first week than Schakowsky did in the entire first quarter of 2025, federal records show.

Island Lake resident Rocio Cleveland is the only Republican candidate so far.

In her statement, Schakowsky proclaimed, “there are dozens of talented leaders, advocates, and organizers who know our community and who are ready to lead the charge” in the 9th District.

She also insisted she’ll remain politically active.

“While I will miss serving the people of the 9th District in an elected capacity, I am not going anywhere,” she said. “For the remainder of my term, and beyond, I vow to continue taking every opportunity possible to fight for my community and my country.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250505/us-congress-politics/schakowsky-to-retire-from-u-s-house-in-2026/