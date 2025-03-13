Morris High School Board to vote on potential fee increases at April meeting

The Morris Community High School Board discussed the potential for fee increases at Monday’s meeting, and will vote on a new fee structure at its Monday, April 14 meeting.

Elizabeth Shields, the district’s Chief Business Official, said lab fee, Grundy Area Vocational Center fee and IHSA fees haven’t been updated since the 2016-17 school year.

The changes would see the textbook fee increase from $180 to $185, the lab fee increase from $30 to $35, the driver’s ed fee increasing from $150 to $170, the band fee increasing from $175 to $180, the PE uniform fee increasing from $20 to $25, the Grundy Area Vocational Center fee increasing from $100 to $110, the IHSA fee increasing from $50 to $55, and the pay-to-ride fee going from $125 to $135.

Shields said these fee increases are to offset some growing costs, like the costs of programs at the GAVC and the IHSA fees. These fees increases would go toward the purchase of software and equipment for GAVC courses and for maintenance on equipment and wear and tear on facilities.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz asked the board for input on the potential fee increases.

“Fees are not without controversy,” Ortiz said. “You know, even if its $5, people will lose their minds. That’s why we charge $25 for parking, which is probably the lowest parking rate in the state.”

These fee increases are not set in stone, and could change before the next board meeting.