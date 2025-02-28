Illinois AG warns of ticket scams as festival, outdoor concert season nears

As tickets for spring and summer concert tours, festivals and sporting events begin to go on sale, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul cautioned about ticket scams.

Buying tickets from a third-party vendor or private party increases the risk of fraud and Raoul warned residents to avoid paying for tickets with anything other than a credit card, if possible, which offers additional protections should a sale be fraudulent.

“While the emergence of smart technology has simplified our lives, bad actors use that same technology to take advantage of consumers. I encourage all Illinoisans to be vigilant when purchasing tickets to avoid falling victim to scammers,” Raoul said in a news release.

The attorney general’s office offers the following tips before purchasing tickets:

Keep an eye out for fake or non-secure websites. Secure websites typically begin with “https,” where the “s” stands for secure. Secure websites also display a lock graphic in the search bar. Check the validity of a website by searching the website name with the word “scam” or “fake,” as well as by checking with the Better Business Bureau.

Call the venue before the event to verify whether a wristband or a ticket is valid.

Understand any terms and conditions attached to a ticket sale. When purchasing a ticket online, thoroughly read the website and seller’s policies and disclosures concerning the timing and method by which you will receive your tickets. Most legitimate sellers offer guarantees regarding the timely delivery and authenticity of the ticket. Be aware of any day-of-event requirements to show tickets through an app or other means.

Those who believe they have been the victim of fraud can file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website or call one of the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines: 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield), 1-866-310-8398 (Spanish-language hotline).