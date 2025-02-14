Minooka High’s Rachel Timm named Rotary Club Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School senior Rachel Timm, daughter of Chris and Lisa Timm of Channahon, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for February.

Timm maintains a 4.15 GPA and is on the high honor roll, participating in the National Honor Society while playing softball, basketball and tennis while serving as the president of the Interact Club.

Outside of school, Timm serves in the nursery at her church, and leads a middle school youth group, church camp, and participates in the high school youth group. She is also a Girl Scout camp leader and fosters dogs.

She was nominated by teachers Nicole Bolek and Michelle Erickson.

“She has earned the respect of her peers through her hard work and leadership,” the teachers said in a Wednesday news release. “Rachel’s energy is infectious and she brings joy to everyone she encounters.

Timm said service to the community is important to her.

“All these activities have helped shape me into the person I am today,” Timm said. “Giving back to the community not only improves the lives of those receiving, but everyone involved. For the community service club, Interact, we have accomplished so many things such as setting up three micro pantries, donating stuffed animals to children’s hospitals, and donating soap and towels to women’s shelters. Although the acts of service we do as a club may be small, the lives we impact will be forever changed.”

Timm hopes to attend Truman State College in Missouri or Southeastern Universtiy in Florida, and she aspires to major in nursing and minor in theology. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse who works with kids fighting cancer.