Snowfall and freezing drizzle to impact northern Illinois Wednesday evening; more snow Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning to several counties across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, including Bureau, Henry, Putnam, Rock Island and Whiteside, among others.

It is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Residents in the affected areas can expect heavy snow throughout the day, with total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in northern and northeastern Illinois, including Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago.

The advisory is set to last from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is expected to fall across the region, with the potential for 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Snowfall could be heavy at times, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. This could lead to slippery road conditions, which may significantly impact travel, especially during the Wednesday evening commute.

In addition to snow, there is a possibility of freezing drizzle later this evening, particularly along and south of Interstate 80. Drivers are urged to remain cautious, as hazardous conditions are likely to persist through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service also highlighted the potential for wind chills as low as 10 below zero on Friday morning. Further snow accumulation is possible from Friday night into Saturday, with elevated snow risk during that time.

Sunday night and Monday morning could see wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

Authorities are advising residents to stay informed about the latest road conditions and to exercise caution while traveling.

For real-time road updates in Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.