Minooka Community High School accepting nominations for Hall of Fame

Minooka Community High School is accepting nominations for its third annual Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony, celebrating decades of athletic competition.

“The character of the inductees, along with the dedication to their specific sport, exemplifies the type of student who attends MCHS past, present and future,” said Athletic Director Matt Williams. “It’s a great way to honor those deserving individuals who created an impressive MCHS legacy with the Athletic Hall of Fame.”

Inductees will be introduced at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at the end of the sophomore football game, and there will be a dinner honoring them at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. For information, visit www.mchs.net/page/athletics.

To nominate an individual athlete, team, coach or anyone else, visit mchs.net/page/athletics. For information, email AthleticHallofFame@mchs.net.