Sen. McConchie to hold Veterans Expo, luncheon Nov. 2

State Sen. Dan McConchie will hold a free veterans appreciation luncheon and expo to honor veterans and their families who live in the 26th Senate District from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Knights of Columbus, 365 Surryse Road, Suite 280, in Lake Zurich.

Veterans and their families who reside in the 26th District are welcome to attend a complimentary luncheon and expo in honor of their service. The expo will provide a place for local veterans to connect and receive information on veteran-specific programs.

The event will include a Veterans Expo at 10 a.m., lunch and entertainment by the Barrington Children’s Choir at 11 a.m., the Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Color Guard at 11:30 a.m. and featured speakers from noon to 12:45 p.m.

The 26th Senate District includes parts or all of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Cary, Fox River Grove, Island Lake, Lake Zurich, Hawthorn Woods, Libertyville, Kildeer, Long Grove, Barrington Hills and South Barrington.