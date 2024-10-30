Illinois school report card shows improvements in reading, writing, slow growth in math

Illinois high school math scores are still low compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to the State Report Card released by the Illinois State Board of Education this week. Only 26% of Illinois high school students tested proficiently in math in 2024, a decrease of 2.26% from 2023.

Illinois — Elementary-age students across Illinois are rebounding from the pandemic years in their proficiency in some subjects, most notably English skills, based on the State Report Card released by the Illinois State Board of Education this week.

The results are based on test results and graduation rates from the 2023-24 school year.

Statewide, the data was led by noteworthy increases in English Language Arts proficiency, particularly in grades three through eight, finally surpassing the level students tested at in 2019 before the disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

According to the newly released data, students in third through eighth grade tested at 40.9% proficiency in ELA, a 3 percent improvement from 37.6% students in the same grade tested at in 2019. Illinois’ scores also slightly outpace the national average of 39.4%.

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders credits the increase with effective use of the state’s COVID-19 emergency education funding, as well as the recently implemented statewide Comprehensive Literacy Plan, which was designed to improve ELA scores. He also noted that ELA scores are not just an evaluation of reading skills, but also a combination of writing, comprehension, and critical thinking skills.

“Illinois has seen tremendous, nation-leading recovery in English language arts, thanks to the talented teachers, principals, and superintendents in schools across the state who have worked diligently to implement shifts in their literacy practices,” said Sanders.

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders pictured in his Springfield office. (Peter Hancock)

Math scores in grades three to eight have also seen improvements from their pandemic levels, however, the growth in the subject area has been slower than that of ELA.

The 2024 statewide proficiency rate in math for elementary school students was 28.3%, up from the 23.1% proficiency in 2023, but still down from the 2019 rate of 31.6%

While elementary schools scores have steadily improved, high school scores in both ELA and math are seeing less recovery from their pandemic-era low points.

ELA scores were slightly down in 2024 for high school students, averaging 31% proficiency, a 1.27% decrease over 2023, but still up from their low point in 2022. Prior to the pandemic, ELA scores for high school students stood at 36.1%.

High school math scores are the low point of the academic data for the year, as they are the only area which has continued to see decreasing numbers. Only 26% of Illinois high school students tested proficiently in math in 2024, a decrease of 2.26% from 2023, continuing a downward trend that has persisted since its high point in 2019 of 34%.

Sanders emphasized that the state is working on a plan to improve math scores across grade levels by developing a Comprehensive Math and Numeracy Plan, similar to the literacy program the state implemented.

Sanders also noted that Illinois has the fourth highest benchmark for “proficiency” of all states, behind only Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. He explained that this means that students who do not meet this proficiency rate are not necessarily unprepared for higher education, as proven by the fact that the number of community college students in Illinois needing to participate in remedial math and English classes has reduced by 44% over the past 10 years.

Statewide, the Illinois high school graduation rate for 2024 was 87.7%, surpassing 2023′s rate of 87.6% and 2019′s rate of 86.2%, according to the Illinois State School Report Cards. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Improved graduation rates, attendance

In announcing the new report card numbers, the ISBE touted a “record-setting” graduation rate for high school students.

The graduation rate for 2024 was 87.7%, surpassing 2023′s rate of 87.6% and 2019′s rate of 86.2%. Due to the complications posed by social distancing and e-learning, which lowered certain graduation requirements, 2020 technically has the highest graduation rate on record with 88%. However, Sanders noted that the ISBE considers this data point an anomaly and does not count it in official data analysis.

As of the end of school year 2022-2023, 88.2% of high school freshmen were considered on-track to graduate.

Chronic absenteeism has continued to be a problem for Illinois students, particularly at the high school level, since students have returned to in-person learning post-pandemic, though it has improved since 2022.

The most recent data shows 26.3% of students were chronically absent, which means that they have missed at least 10% of school days with either excused or unexcused absences.

This is a significant improvement from the 28.3% and 29.8% of chronically absent students in 2023 and 2022 respectively, however, it is still far above the 2019 rate of 17.5%.

Increase in specialty classes

While absenteeism is slowly declining, the state report card showed increases in more positive trends, including student participation in advanced coursework and career and technical education classes (CTE).

These classes include: Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), dual credit, and honors classes, as well as programs tailored to prepare students directly for careers or trade school, including auto mechanics, cosmetology, construction, culinary arts, medical assisting, law enforcement, and various computer technology courses.

In the last year, honors classes saw an increase in enrollment of 2.5%, with AP classes showing a bump of 5.62%.

Students taking dual credit courses – in which high schools share course credits with local colleges – increased by 7.16% following a push to make them more accessible , and IB classes saw 9.93% increase, though IB’s enrollment numbers remain the lowest of the four levels statewide.

Sanders further noted that students who participate in these programs are more likely to graduate and not be chronically absent.

Waubonsee Community College held a groundbreaking for its Career and Technical Education on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Provided by Waubonsee Community College)

CTE participation grew by 2.58% in 2024, representing more than 285,000 students across the state. The increased interest in these programs has led to a request for an additional $10 million in funding for their curriculums in Fiscal Year 2025 from the ISBE and the opening of three new CTE centers for Illinois school districts.

These programs are seen as a strong alternative for students who may not have the interest or resources to pursue a college degree and have a high enrollment rate among low-income students.