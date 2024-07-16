More than 200,000 ComEd customers across northern Illinois without power Tuesday morning

Hundreds of thousands of ComEd customers across northern Illinois were without power Tuesday morning, July 16 following Monday night's storms. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Residents across multiple counties found themselves without power Tuesday following the massive storms that slammed across northern Illinois Monday night.

As of 6:30 a.m.., ComEd reported 4,666 outages affecting 213,539 customers in 30 counties.

The Monday night storms carried with them heavy rains and high winds, including reports of multiple tornadoes in several counties.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for the possibility of some scattered storms south of Interstate 80 on Tuesday but overall calmer weather today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.