Will weather disrupt fireworks viewing tonight? Slight chance of storms possible this evening

July 4 weekend weather outlook for northern Illinois provided by the National Weather Service. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

There’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms the evening of the Fourth of July, with increased chances overnight into Friday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

Light isolated showers are possible north of Interstate 80 later in the afternoon, according to the NWS. Overnight storms are most likely to start after 10 p.m. with chances ranging from 50 to 70%.

Chances of light storms slightly increase at 7 p.m., but are not expected to bring in high winds or hail, NWS meteorologist Kevin Doom said.

“It will probably just be your run-of-the-mill, pop-up thunderstorm,” he said.

NWS forecasts Thursday’s highs to be in the low 80s. Despite some humidity, the temperature should feel close to what the thermometer reads, Doom said.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued by the NWS for portions of north central Illinois including McHenry, Lake and Kane counties. A risk of limited isolated thunderstorms could hit the area late Thursday evening into Friday morning. The limited thunderstorm risk continues for Friday and Sunday through Wednesday.

“You’re going to see that pretty much anywhere we expect even the slightest chance for a thunderstorm or a heavy rainfall or anything that can be considered hazardous weather,” Doom said. “It’s not necessarily a precursor to an active weather day.”

So it’s a good idea to check the status of Thursday evening fireworks shows before heading out.

In McHenry County, fireworks are scheduled in Thursday evening in Huntley, Spring Grove and Woodstock. As of Thursday morning, none of the event organizers have canceled their festivities. Huntley fireworks are still scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. at Deicke Park with a rainout date scheduled for Aug. 10 in case of storms.

Saturday is expected to be clear and sunny with a high of 82 degrees. Chances of rainstorms return late afternoon Sunday and continue through the night, according to the NWS.