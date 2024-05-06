Chicago Bears 2024 schedule: What we know so far

The NFL is expected to announce the 2024 schedule soon, but the league has not yet announced a date for its schedule release. The league typically announces the schedule in mid-May.

Last year, the league announced its full slate of 272 games on May 11. The league will typically announce international games and holiday games in the days leading up to the full schedule release.

But there are a few things that the Bears are already certain of. Here’s what we know so far.

Here are all the Bears’ 2024 opponents

The Bears don’t know the dates and times of games, but they do know which teams they will face at home and which teams they will face on the road. Here’s a look at their 2024 opponents:

• Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

• Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

Bears will play in London in 2024

The Bears will travel internationally for the first time since 2019. They are scheduled to play a game at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. The date and opponent are yet to be announced. International games are typically played in and around October.

For the Bears, the London game will take the place of a home game. So they do know the pool for potential opponents: the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Jaguars, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks and Titans.

The Jaguars played back-to-back games in London last year and could be a likely candidate to face the Bears this year. Jacksonville is also scheduled to host a game in London.

There will be five total NFL games played overseas this season. The Eagles and Packers will kick off the season with a Week 1 game on a Friday in Brazil. The Vikings and Jaguars will also host games in London, while the Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany. Opponents for those games are yet to be announced.

The Bears haven’t played internationally since they faced the Raiders on Oct. 6, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium. The Raiders won, 24-21.

2024 Hall of Fame game to feature the Bears

Caleb Williams and the Bears will be in the spotlight quickly. The Bears and the Houston Texans will square off in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1, the NFL’s first preseason game of the year. The game will be at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Two days later, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Steve McMichael will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL hopes to highlight two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league: Williams and Houston’s CJ Stroud.

The Hall of Fame game is an additional preseason game, so the Bears will have four total preseason games in 2024. One of their remaining three preseason games will be at Soldier Field.

Bears have what might be an easy schedule

Based off 2023 win-loss records – which, of course, don’t really mean much in 2024 – the Bears could have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season. Thanks to a last-place finish in the NFC North, the Bears have a number of fellow last-place finishers on their 2024 slate.

Their opponents had a combined record of 135-154 (.467 win percentage). It’s tied for the 29th-most difficult schedule in the NFL. Only the Falcons and Saints have schedules with a worse opponents’ win percentage.