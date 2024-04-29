Merge CTA, Metra and Pace? State lawmakers introduce sweeping plan to do just that

A Metra train waits to depart at the Joliet Gateway Center train station earlier this year. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

State lawmakers unveiled an ambitious plan to fold Metra, Pace and the CTA into one supersized agency that would replace the Regional Transportation Authority Monday.

The seismic shift already faces pushback from stakeholders, but proponents promised benefits such as a universal fare for the region.

“We know that our current regional transportation system needs improvement,” state Sen. Ram Villivalam said.

The three agencies face an estimated $730 million fiscal cliff in 2026.

“As fiscal pressures bear down on us, now is the time to reinvent public transit,” said Villivalam, chair of the state Senate Transportation Committee.

The Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act to create the new agency is the first of three transit reform bills.

Another bill would provide $1.5 billion more annually to fund buses and trains, although leaders did not provide details of where the money would come from.

If approved, the new Metropolitan Mobility Authority would have 18 voting directors with three chosen by the governor, five by the Chicago mayor, five by the Cook County Board president, and five by the chief executives of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. A chairperson would be chosen by the directors but could not be one of them.

That structure has sounded some alarm bells for constituencies from the collar counties to Chicago who are concerned the changes will undercut their ability to represent riders.

Villivalam said the authority “will give voice to everyone in Northeastern Illinois on transit.”

Officials with the RTA, Metra and Pace said they were reviewing the legislation.

“What we hope is included is a long-term fiscal solution that doesn’t disrupt progress and reflects the real-life service needs of our region,” Pace spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said.

A Pace bus sits at the Joliet Gateway Center earlier this year. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“Pace’s current governance structure allows us to be nimble and responsive to local needs, and it is feared that a governance consolidation would negatively impact commuters.

“Changes must reflect the actual service needs of our region and address the real problem, which is a historic lack of investment in our transit system, especially in the suburbs,” she added.

RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard said in a statement that “public transit operations in the Chicago region are chronically underfunded in comparison to our peer regions – and this lack of support predates the pandemic.

“We welcome discussion on reforms that strengthen coordination, efficiency, and accountability across the regional transit system. Riders expect and deserve faster, more reliable service, and a safer and more accessible system. But reforms must come with the necessary funding to upgrade service and maximize transit’s impact on the region’s economy, climate and access to opportunity for all residents.”

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said, “we look forward to reviewing the data behind the consolidation proposal and engaging in a meaningful discussion with the legislature and all interested parties about goals and challenges of consolidation.”

The legislation comes after leaders on the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning approved and sent a hefty report to Springfield on reforms to public transit last fall.

Officials recommended merging Metra, Pace and the CTA into one mega-agency, or giving more authority to the Regional Transportation Authority over budgeting, fares, planning and capital projects.

CMAP also proposed ways to generate the $1.5 billion more a year including: raising the gas tax or RTA sales tax; a tax on services; and using toll revenues for transit. This would offset a farebox free fall during COVID-19, but all are considered a heavy lift.

State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado joined Villivalam along with Chicago Commercial Club leaders at the announcement held in Union Station.

“There’s no new revenue without restructuring transit governance to put safety, frequency and reliability for riders first,” she said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240429/article/merge-cta-metra-and-pace-state-lawmakers-introducing-plan-to-do-just-that/