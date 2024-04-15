Traffic snarled on I-190 into O’Hare with protests

FILE – Protesters are disrupting traffic on I-190 near O'Hare International Airport. (Daily Herald file photo)

Massive delays are impacting drivers heading in and out of O’Hare International Airport due to protests on I-190, officials said Monday.

“Departing passengers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation to the airport, including the CTA’s Blue Line,” the Chicago Department of Aviation said on social media.

Illinois State Police and Chicago Police Department units are both on the scene assisting with traffic control, authorities said.

