Eye doctors weigh in on post-eclipse eye damage

The village of Lake Zurich is collecting eclipse glasses at the Lake Zurich town hall that Astronomers Without Borders will redistribute to other parts of the world. (Brian Hill)

As crowds looked to the heavens during Monday’s eclipse that reached near totality in the suburbs, solar eclipse glasses – designed both to protect the eyes and to help the wearer clearly view the event – were a common sight.

But whether accidentally or without regard for the potential consequences, some people stared at the sun without protection. Now, they may face issues that will need attention.

Looking directly at the sun without proper protection can cause solar retinopathy, or damage to the retina. Dr. Jogin Jose, an ophthalmologist at Northwest Eye Physicians in Arlington Heights, said some people with solar retinopathy can see improvement in around six months, but “if the damage is drastic, there isn’t a treatment that can be done.”

That’s why Jose recommends that those concerned about eye damage should see an eye care provider as soon as they can. Although treatment may not be possible, a doctor can provide a clear diagnosis and determine if post-eclipse symptoms like blurriness or vision spots are cause for concern.

Eye damage from looking at the sun can happen any time, not just during an eclipse. But according to Dr. Michael Kipp, president of the Wheaton Eye Clinic, eclipses are particularly dangerous because the sun being partially obscured makes it easier and more comfortable to look at head-on.

“Under normal viewing conditions on a bright sunny day, pupils constrict and it limits the amount of sun that goes into the back of your eyes,” Kipp said. “During an eclipse, your pupils are more dilated and allow more light in.”

Solar eclipse glasses were handed out before the start of the solar eclipse watch party at the Wheaton library on Monday April 8, 2024. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

According to Kipp, Wheaton Eye Clinic saw an uptick in calls from concerned eclipse-viewers following the event, but the influx has since settled down. Northwest Eye Physicians has yet to experience the calls rolling in, but Jose said he anticipates some in the next few days, similar to what he said occurred after 2017′s eclipse.

With the event behind us, people who did use eclipse glasses now may be wondering what to do with them. For those who don’t want to hold onto them as a souvenir of Illinois’s last total solar eclipse until 2099, Astronomers Without Borders, which since 2008 has gathered glasses to send to Africa, Asia and South America, is again collecting donations. Undamaged glasses can be dropped off at any Warby Parker location; there are six in Chicago as well as locations in Skokie, Oak Brook, Naperville and Schaumburg.

Those interested in becoming an “eclipse glasses/vetting hub” can find more information on the Astronomers Without Borders website. Various community sites, such as Lake Zurich town hall, also are collecting the glasses for recycling.

Eclipse Glasses USA is also collecting donated glasses and redistributing them outside the U.S. Their website states that they will accept undamaged, U.S.-made paperboard glasses that have the manufacturer’s address and contact information as well as the ISO logo. Information about shipping can be found on their website, eclipse23.com.

The cardboard of eclipse glasses can also be tossed in with traditional recycling, as long as the lenses are removed.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240409/news/eye-doctors-weigh-in-on-post-eclipse-eye-damage/