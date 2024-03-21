What to know if you’re traveling for spring break and Easter

Travelers pick up their luggage from the arrivals level at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 3. (Daily Herald Media Group File)

The convergence of spring break and Holy Week means packed terminals at O’Hare and Midway international airports, the Chicago Department of Aviation reports.

The CDA expects 2.9 million passengers will stream through Chicago’s airports between today and April 1. That’s 7% more at O’Hare compared to last year and 2.4% more at Midway.

The busiest day? Thursday, March 28, will draw the most crowds at both airports with travelers departing and arriving for Easter celebrations.

As always, the U.S. Transportation Administration recommends getting to the airport early. For updates on security checkpoint lineups, go to flychicago.com/ohare/myflight/security.

“From new concessions and amenities for the traveling public to exciting new destinations on offer from our air carrier partners, O’Hare and Midway are ready to welcome the millions of passengers we expect to see over the next 12 days,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in a statement.

Here’s five tips for your March getaway.